Dominga Arguellez Garcia
ROCKPORT — Dominga Arguellez Garcia, 73, of Rockport passed away Sunday, August 9, 2020. She was born April 23, 1947 in Yorktown to the late Porfirio Arguellez Sr. and Juanita Banda Arguellez. She married Felix Garcia on July 31, 2003 in Bloomington. Dominga was a retired motel manager. She enjoyed gardening, arts and crafts, morning walks on the beach and cruising in the Corvette. She loved her two poodle fur babies; Daisy and Zoe. She is survived by her husband, Felix; daughter, Mary Valenzuela Firova (Walter) of Victoria; sons, Joe Valenzuela (Cindy) of Victoria, Richard Valenzuela Jr. (Veronica) of Victoria, Jesse Valenzuela (Kylee) of Lubbock; sisters, Juanita Dela Garza (Leonicio) of Kennedy and Mary Helen Monaghan (John) of Cuero; brothers, Porfirio Arguellez Jr. (Janie) of Yorktown, Felix Arguellez (Lupe) of Yorktown, Armando Arguellez (Lisa) of McAllen, Mario Arguellez (Linda) of Cuero, Gilbert Arguellez (Rosie) of Runge and Richard Arguellez (Rosemary) of Floresville; twelve grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Josephine Del Rosario; brothers, Abundio Arguellez, Jose Francisco Arguellez and Johnny Arguellez. Visitation will be held Friday, August 14, 2020, 1 PM at St. Michaels Catholic Church with a rosary to be recited at 1:30 PM. Funeral Mass will begin at 2 PM at St Michaels Catholic Church with Father Jacob Mendoza presiding. Interment will follow at Hillside Cemetery. Pallbearers include Porfirio Arguellez Jr., Felix Arguellez, Armando Arguellez, Mario Arguellez, Gilbert Arguellez and Richard Arguellez. Honorary Pallbearers include her sons; grandchildren; great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews. Memorial Contributions may be made to the American Heart Association and Pet Adoptions of Cuero. You may sign the guestbook or send condolences at www.freundfuneralhome.com. Freund Funeral Home, 361.275.2343.
