Dominga Gutierrez
VICTORIA — Dominga S. Gutierrez went to be with the Lord March 20, 2021 at the age of 88. She was born January 22, 1933 in Victoria to the late Francisco and Francisca Sanchez.
Visitation will be held Thursday, March 25, 2021 from 6:00 - 8:00 pm with a Rosary to be recited at 7:00 pm at Grace Funeral Home, 2401 Houston Highway, Victoria. Funeral Mass will be Friday, March 26, 2021 at 9:00 am at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church with interment to follow at Resurrection Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Emil Garza, Genero Sanchez, Jr., Edward Valdez, Domingo Valdez, John E. Martinez III, and Louis Francisco Martinez.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Louis Gutierrez, Jr; son Louis Gutierrez, III; sisters Josephine Valdez, Georgia Garza, Sabina Cavazos, Sara Sanchez and brother Sostenes Sanchez.
She is survived by her daughter Mary T. Gutierrez (Senovio “Sam”) Garcia; sister Maryann Garcia; brother Genaro Sanchez; grandchildren Blanca Nicole Martinez, John E. (Erica) Martinez, III and Louis Francisco Martinez and 3 great grandchildren Aaden James Martinez, Anthony Michael Martinez and Ariel Ryann Martinez.
Dominga was a loving mother, grandmother, great grandmother and sister. She enjoyed sewing, crafting and gardening. She worked at Bingo at CCD as well as in Silver City. She was a housekeeper and also was an Avon Representative for over 30 years.
Thoughts and memories may be shared online at www.gracefuneralhome.net.
Arrangements and services under the personal care of Grace Funeral Homes & Cemeteries.
