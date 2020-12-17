Dominga Olguin
Cardenas
CUERO — Dominga Cardenas, 80, of Cuero passed away Monday, December 14, 2020. She was born December 25, 1939 in Cuero to Manuel and Nicolasa Echavarria Olguin. She married Pedro Cardenas in Cameron, Texas in 1953. After Pedro’s passing in 1961 and being widowed for several years, Dominga met, Rollie Lopez. Dominga and Rollie were faithful companions for 32 years until his passing in 2000. Dominga was a member of Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church and Choir. She enjoyed puzzle books, cooking, sewing, singing, fishing, knitting, camping and traveling. She especially enjoyed time with all her family and was known to many as “grandma.” She never met a stranger. She is survived by daughters, Felia Sanchez, Gloria Coronado, Teresa Gonzales, Carmen Cardenas, Raquel Cardenas and Mary Gutierrez; sons, Johnny Cardenas, Pete Cardenas, Gilbert Cardenas, Marty Lopez, Danny Cardenas and Joe Cardenas; sisters, Margaret Flores, and Georgia Olguin; brother, Richard Olguin; 2 grandchildren that she raised as her own, Emilio Gonzales and Bianca Villa; sixty one grandchildren; one hundred nineteen great-grandchildren and eighty great-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Pedro Cardenas, faithful companion, Rollie Lopez; sons, Marcos Cardenas and Michael Cardenas; brother, Domingo Olguin and sister, Nicolasa Reyna. Visitation will be held Friday, December 18, 2020, 8:30 AM at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church. A rosary will be recited at 10 AM with the funeral mass to start at 10:30 AM with Father Jacob Mendoza officiating. Interment will follow at Hillside Cemetery. Pallbearers include Emilio Gonzales, Danny Cardenas, Jr., Johnny Cardenas, Joe Cardenas, Joseph Cardenas, Ernest Cardenas, Guadalupe Coronado, Jr., Jason Sanchez and Michael Sanchez. Honorary Pallbearers include Marty Lopez, Jessie Ruiz, Jr., Jacob Ruiz, Jonathan Cardenas, Joe Angel Cardenas, Gilbert Cardenas, and Christopher Torres. You may sign the guestbook or send condolences at www.freundfuneralhome.com. Freund Funeral Home, 361.275.2343
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.
Commented
- Letter: President Trump has had many successes and accomplishments worth recognition (12)
- Letter: Who will fear God in 2021? (7)
- Victoria County reports 15 new recoveries, no new cases or deaths (5)
- Supreme Court rejects Republican attack on Biden victory (4)
- Letter: Our congressman should be working for us, not Trump (3)
- Letter: Walter Williams' columns will be missed (3)
- Just another voter fraud conspriracy (2)
- Syndicated column: A tribute to Dr. Walter Williams (3)
- Years of 'extraordinary science' led up to the new COVID-19 vaccines (2)
- Dow Jones Industrial Average surges to record high despite gloom and doom predictions (3)
Online Poll
Did you ever want a bicycle for Christmas?
You voted:
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.