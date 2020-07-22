DOMINGA LARA RODRIGUEZ VICTORIA - Dominga L. Rodriguez, 89, of Victoria passed away July 19, 2020. She was born May 6, 1931, in Long Mott, TX to Jose and Carmelita Lara. She is survived by her children, Joyce Howard, Samuel Rodriguez (Mary Alice), Diana Muniz, and Irma Mickle (Lester); sister, Andrea Mendez; 10 grandchildren; and 4 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Joaquin M. Rodriguez and her parents. Graveside services will be held Friday, July 24, 2020 at 10 a.m. at Port Lavaca Cemetery, face masks are required. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Harbor Hospice or the charity of your choice.
