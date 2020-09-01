Dominga Ruiz Garcia
REFUGIO — Dominga Ruiz Garcia, 91, passed away August 29, 2020. She was born September 30, 1928 to the late Francisco and Tomasa Zapata Ruiz. She is preceded in death by her parents, husband Antonio Garcia; daughter Rachel Garcia, daughter-in-law Bertha Garcia; brothers Apolinar Flores, Guadalupe Ruiz; sisters Maria Cortex, Teodosa Mauricio, Francisca Suarez. Survivors include her son Johnny Garcia of Goliad; sister Consuelo (Connie) Garcia of Goliad and Juanita Garcia of Rockport; grandson B.J. (Irene) Garcia of Runge; great-granddaughters Bertha Fayth Garcia and great-grandson Broden John Garcia and numerous nieces and nephews. Pallbearers will be Broden Garcia, Cameron Capistran, Jason Garza, Michael Silvas, Jerry Gray, Vicente Hernandez. Honorary pallbearers will be Jeremy Mascorro, Michael Whitmire, Ryan Williamson, Justin Vasquez, Roscoe Thomas; A rosary will be recited Monday, August 31, 2020, Moore Funeral Home Chapel at 7:00 p.m. Graveside services will be held Tuesday, September 1, 2020 Holy Cross Cemetery at 10:00 a.m. Services entrusted to Moore Funeral Home, Inc. 402 South Alamo Street; Refugio,Texas 78377 (361)526-4334
