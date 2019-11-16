DOMINGA S. SIERRA VICTORIA - Dominga S. Sierra passed away on Wed., Nov. 13, 2019 at the age of 75. She was born on June 7, 1944 in Ecleto TX to the late Elena Canales and Severo Salinas. She is survived by her husband Santiago Sierra Sr.; her daughters Diana Ortiz (Uvaldo Sr.), Debbie Kay Villanueva (Joseph); her sons Jim Sierra Jr., George Sierra Sr.(Mary), James Sierra(Janie), Rene Adolfo Sierra(Leticia); sister Maria Elizardo. She is also survived by 19 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren. In addition to her parents, Dominga is preceded in death by her sister Elda Villarreal; Brother Cecilio Salinas; daughter Delia Sierra; sons Rocky Dean Sierra and Shane Austin Sierra. A visitation was held for family and friends on Friday, Nov. 15, 2019 at Heaven's Gate Chapel. Service will be on Nov. 16, 2019 at Heaven's Gate Chapel starting at 10am, with interment following at Mission Valley Cemetery. To leave a comforting message, or to share a fond memory, please visit www.heavensgatevictoria.com

