Dominga Salazar
Albarez
VICTORIA — Dominga Salazar Albarez, 85, of Victoria went to be with the Lord on August 20, 2022. She was born January 31, 1937 to the late Julio Garcia and Ursula Minjares in Big Wells, Texas.
Family and friends will gather for visitation Friday, August 26, 2022 from 6PM - 8PM at Grace Funeral Home, 2401 Houston Highway Victoria. Funeral Service will be at 9AM on Saturday, August 27, 2022 at Templo San Juan 3:16, 304 E. Water Street, Victoria. Burial to follow at Resurrection Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Michael De La Garza, Sr., Michael De La Garza, Jr., Matthew De La Garza, Mark De La Garza, Josh Salazar, Samuel Salazar, Marco Salazar, and Darrion De La Garza.
Honorary Pallbearers will be Tristan Fonseca, Haidyn Fonseca, Jaydon Barefield and Nathan De La Garza
Dominga was preceded in death by her parents, first husband; Reynaldo Salazar, Sr., second husband; Basilio Albarez, great grandchild; Christian De La Garza, sisters; Engracia Franco, Virginia Martinez, Margarita Mata, and Avrana Lara, brothers; Luis Garcia, Pedro Garcia, Silvanio Garcia, and Clemente Garcia.
Dominga is survived by her children; Ray Salazar, Jr. and wife, Mary and Diane Schramek and husband, Joe, grandchildren; Michael De La Garza, Sr. and wife, Cindy, Angie Sayles and husband Karlton, Monica De La Garza and companion Jason, Michelle De La Garza and companion Crystal, Josh Salazar and wife, Giezi, and Samuel Salazar and wife, Keren, 17 great grandchildren and 4 great great grandchildren.
