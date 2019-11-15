DOMINGA S. SIERRA VICTORIA - Dominga S. Sierra passed away on Wed., Oct. 13, 2019 at the age of 75. She was born on June 7, 1944 in Ecleto TX to the late Elena Canales and Severo Salinas. She is survived by her husband Santiago Sierra Sr.; her daughters Diana Ortiz (Uvaldo Sr.), Debbie Kay Villanueva (Joseph); her sons Jim Sierra Jr., George Sierra Sr.(Mary), James Sierra(Janie), Rene Adolfo Sierra(Leticia); sister Maria Elizardo. She is also survived by 19 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren. In addition to her parents, Dominga is preceded in death by her sister Elda Villarreal; Brother Cecilio Salinas; daughter Delia Sierra; sons Rocky Dean Sierra and Shane Austin Sierra. A visitation will be held for family and friends on Friday, Oct. 15, 2019 beginning at 6:00pm till 7:00pm. Full service will begin at 7:00pm at Heaven's Gate Chapel. Service will be on Oct. 16, 2019 at Heaven's Gate Chapel starting at 10am interment will follow at Mission Valley Cemetery. To leave a comforting message, or to share a fond memory, please visit www.heavensgatevictoria.com
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.
Commented
- Letter: You should check your own own rear view mirror (6)
- Letter: Making sense of the ridiculous (3)
- Letter: You won't miss freedom until you lose it (3)
- From the Advocate Editorial Board: Let's keep weapons out of classrooms (3)
- Letter: We must move beyond these fruitless times (3)
- Zeller says he lacks control over report reviewing Harvey spending (2)
- Syndicated column: Biden will win Democratic nomination - if only by default (2)
- Vietnamese family that fled Seadrift returns to South Texas to build home (2)
- Victoria's EMS system increases fees, begins charity care program (1)
- County officials plan ‘stringent’ game room ordinance (1)
Upcoming Events
-
Nov 15
-
Nov 15
-
Nov 15
-
Nov 15
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.