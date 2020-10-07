Dominga Vasquez Huron
VICTORIA — Dominga Vasquez Huron went to be with the Lord October 5, 2020 at the age of 86. She was born in Victoria October 30, 1933 to the late Gregorio and Pauline Vasquez.
Visitation will be held Thursday, October 8, 2020 from 6:00 - 8:00 pm with a rosary to be recited at 7:00 pm at Grace Funeral Home. Funeral Service will be at 10:00 am Friday, October 9, 2020 at Grace Funeral Home with interment to follow at De La Garza Cemetery, Victoria.
Honoring her as pallbearers will be Robert Salazar, James Cavazos, Abel Huron, Adam Gonzales, Jr., Serafin Zavala, Nick Zavala, Jr., Dominic Diaz and Damian Diaz.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Richard Huron; sons Nicholas Zavala, Ramon Zavala and Alex Zavala and daughter Juanita Bunuelos.
She is survived by her daughters Gloria Serna, Isabelle (Robert) Calderon, Mary Ann Z. Baca, Rachel (Robert) Salazar and Irma (Juan) Martinez; sons Frank (Stephanie) Zavala, Serafin Zavala and Richard Huron III; 45 grandchildren; 83 great grandchildren and numerous great great grandchildren.
Thoughts and memories may be shared online at www.gracefuneralhome.net.
Arrangements and services under the personal care of Grace Funeral Homes & Cemeteries.
