Domingo Barron, Sr., 66, of Westhoff passed away Sunday, August 9, 2020. He was born August 16, 1953 in Gonzales to John Barron and Mary Ortiz. He married Gloria Licon on August 30, 1974 in Cuero. He worked for Mount Vernon Mills as a draw-in operator where he retired after 31 years of employment. He is survived by his mother, Mary Ortiz; wife of 45 years, Gloria; sons, Domingo Barron and Eddie Barron, both of Cuero; sisters, Olga Tounley and Irene Villa, both of Cuero; brother, Michael Barron of San Antonio; grandchildren, Trae Barron of Cuero, Sephra Barron of Cuero; and great-grandchild, Jordan Jeremiah Gonzales (JJ). He was preceded in death by his father, John Barron; and brothers, John Barron and Nabor Barron Sr. Visitation will be held Thursday, August 13, 2020, 5-7 PM at Freund Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held Friday, August 14, 2020, 10 AM at Freund Funeral Home with Pastor Michael Barron officiating. Interment will follow at St. Aloysuis Cemetery in Westhoff. Pallbearers include Jamie Barron, John Barron Jr., John Michael Villa, Sammy Villa Jr., Ronnie Torres, Nabor Barron Jr and Jeremiah Gonzales. Memorial Contributions may be made to donor's choice. You may sign the guestbook or send condolences at www.freundfuneralhome.com. Freund Funeral Home, 361.275.2343.

