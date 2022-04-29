Domingo M.B.
Alvarez, Jr.
VICTORIA — Domingo M.B. Alvarez, Jr. passed away April 15, 2022 at the age of 45. He was born June 9, 1976 in Victoria, Texas to Domingo Alvarez, Sr. and Emilia Balboa.
A Memorial Service will be held Saturday, April 30, 2022 at 1:00 pm at Grace Funeral Home, 2401 Houston Highway, Victoria, Texas.
He is preceded in death by his father Domingo Alvarez, Sr.
He is survived by his children Allison Michelle Alvarez and her fiance Joshua Carmona, Domingo Alvarez, III, Briana Renee Alvarez and Brandon Alvarez; mother Emilia Balboa Martin; siblings Michael A. (Rachel R.) Villarreal, III, Tasha Lee Alvarez and Alva Swinney; grandchildren Jade Carmona, Zoe Carmona and Ayden Alvarez; mother of his children Cassandra Alvarez and numerous nieces, nephews, and other loving family members.
Domingo was a loving father, son, brother and grandfather. He enjoyed music, singing, and riding bmx bikes.
Thoughts and memories may be shared online at www.gracefuneralhome.net.
Arrangements and services under the personal care of Grace Funeral Homes & Cemeteries.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.
Commented
- Guest column: Communication Corner: Professors are not stereotypes (22)
- Heads up high Democrats (13)
- Have you decided on the Nebraska GOP gubernatorial primary? (2)
- Letter: Everyone should have the right to vote (2)
- Lodie Runnels, Jr. (2)
- Danielle Williams, Victoria's new economic development director, has plans for downtown (2)
- 2 seriously injured in Victoria intersection crash, driver failed to yield (1)
- Letter: Title 42 needs to remain in place (1)
- Best chicken fried steak: Double J Eatery (1)
- Let voters decide how long council members serve (1)
- 14 proposed changes to city charter on May ballot (1)
- Letter: Support for Margaret Pruett’s reelection to VISD school board (1)
- Marie Curtis Flowers (1)
- Letter: Cloud voted against capping price of life-saving insulin (9)
- Phillip Arthur "Bubba" Goodwin (1)
- ADA ZIRJACKS SUTHERLAND (1)
- Letter: Property appraisal increasing on unlivable home (1)
- KENNETH MURLIN HARRIS (1)
- Which would you rather see more of in downtown Victoria? (1)
- DPS trooper works to raise autism awareness for his son (1)
- CAROL FRITZ (1)
Online Poll
Is musical education important for kids?
You voted:
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.