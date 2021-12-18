Domingo Reyes-Martinez
VICTORIA — Domingo Reyes-Martinez passed from this earth, Monday, December 13th, 2021. Family and friends will gather for visitation, Sunday, December 19th at Grace Funeral Home, 2401 Houston Hwy in Victoria from 5:00PM to 7:00PM, Rosary will be prayed at 6:00PM. Further services and burial will be held in Acuna Coahuila, Mexico at a later date.
Domingo was born March 28th, 1959, in Acuna Coahuila, Mexico and he came to the U.S. in 1978. Domingo loved music and loved playing his bass guitar. Domingo was a member of the, Los Remolinos Del Norte. Domingo enjoyed being at the water and fishing any chance that he got.
Domingo was preceded in death by his parents, Guadalupe Reyes and Consuelo Martinez; brother, Mauricio Esparza; and sisters, Maria de Jesus Reyes and Maria Guadalupe Reyes.
Domingo is survived by his daughter, Martha Reyes-Gonzalez (Miguel Avila); son, Andrew Reyes (Mireya Araceli Reyes Garcia); sister, Maria Del Pueblito Reyes; brothers, Anastacio Esparza, Roman Esparza, Fernando Reyes; along with eight grandchildren and numerous other loving family members and friends.
Thoughts and memories may be shared online at www.gracefuneralhome.net.
Arrangements and services under the personal care of Grace Funeral Homes & Cemeteries.

