Domingo Reyes-Martinez
VICTORIA — Domingo Reyes-Martinez passed from this earth, Monday, December 13th, 2021. Family and friends will gather for visitation, Sunday, December 19th at Grace Funeral Home, 2401 Houston Hwy in Victoria from 5:00PM to 7:00PM, Rosary will be prayed at 6:00PM. Further services and burial will be held in Acuna Coahuila, Mexico at a later date.
Domingo was born March 28th, 1959, in Acuna Coahuila, Mexico and he came to the U.S. in 1978. Domingo loved music and loved playing his bass guitar. Domingo was a member of the, Los Remolinos Del Norte. Domingo enjoyed being at the water and fishing any chance that he got.
Domingo was preceded in death by his parents, Guadalupe Reyes and Consuelo Martinez; brother, Mauricio Esparza; and sisters, Maria de Jesus Reyes and Maria Guadalupe Reyes.
Domingo is survived by his daughter, Martha Reyes-Gonzalez (Miguel Avila); son, Andrew Reyes (Mireya Araceli Reyes Garcia); sister, Maria Del Pueblito Reyes; brothers, Anastacio Esparza, Roman Esparza, Fernando Reyes; along with eight grandchildren and numerous other loving family members and friends.
Thoughts and memories may be shared online at www.gracefuneralhome.net.
Arrangements and services under the personal care of Grace Funeral Homes & Cemeteries.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.
Commented
- Proud Democrat (13)
- Letter: Major peer-reviewed medical journal conclusions on mRNA vaccinations (8)
- Victoria Public Library board decides to keep all 21 questioned books on shelves (7)
- We need to talk about Jan. 6 (4)
- 71 new COVID-19 cases reported in Crossroads (3)
- Letter: What if Trump had been re-elected (3)
- Victoria County has received nearly $9.7 million in public assistance for Harvey, pandemic response (3)
- Caregiver accused of stealing from dementia patient she married after former wife's death (2)
- Former President Donald Trump endorses Rep. Michael Cloud for reelection (2)
- Omicron at our doorstep, vaccines and boosters are our best defense (2)
- Guest Column: Remembering Rittenhouse (2)
- Correction: Article misspelled business name and incorrectly described their production (2)
- Victoria Public Library board votes to keep all 21 contested books (1)
- Jackson County Sheriff announces candidacy for U.S. Congress (1)
- Gregory "Greg" Orta III (1)
- Do you have a family member who served in the military during WWII? (1)
- VISD holds retests for STAAR exams after low pass rates in 2021 (1)
- Leilani Marie Foster (1)
- Texans need more information on wasteful ’313′ corporate welfare program — not less (1)
- Morrison discusses latest legislative session at Victoria meeting (1)
- Do you plan on going to Cuero's Christmas in the Park? (1)
- Cindy Kay Goodwin (1)
- Texas' oldest deli to celebrate 140 years in Victoria (1)
- UIL releases football conference & division cutoff numbers (1)
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.