DOMINGO B. TAMAYO VICTORIA - Domingo B. Tamayo passed away Sept. 16, 2019. Visitation will be held at Heavens Gate Funeral Home Sept. 18, 2019 from 11am to 7pm with a Prayer Service to begin at 7pm. Funeral Service will be held Sept. 19, 2019, 12 noon at Heavens Gate Chapel, burial will be at Resurrection Cemetery.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
Commented
- Letter: Radical socialist are the main cause of national divide (4)
- Guest column: Our government is choosing destruction over creation (3)
- Generals announce postseason awards (2)
- Gun control won't solve our violence problem (2)
- Construction worker dies of injuries suffered at DeWitt County oil field (1)
- UHV promotes Spanish faculty member to senior lecturer (1)
- Analysis: Transparency can be downright hazardous to Texas lawmakers (1)
- Guest column: New state laws lasso liberal local governments (1)
- Circus packs community center on opening night despite PETA resistance (1)
- Editorial: How to think about health coverage (1)
Upcoming Events
-
Sep 18
-
Sep 18
-
Sep 18
-
Sep 18
-
Sep 18
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.