Don Lee Gonzalez
Don Lee Gonzalez
GOLIAD — Don Lee Gonzalez (Honeyyyy) passed away on October 4, 2020 at the age of 53. Don Lee is preceded in death by his Parents Erasmo and Eva Gonzalez. Don Lee is survived by his loving wife Carly of 14 years and together as a couple for 18 years. They were married in Goliad, TX on February 25, 2006. Don Lee is lovingly remembered by his children April Gonzalez(Aimee Garcia) of New Braunfels, Cheyenne Gonzalez Lopez(Quisto Lopez) of Beeville, Jackie Gonzalez of New Braunfels, Paige Gonzalez of Refugio, and Claire and Caden Gonzalez of Goliad; Grandchildren Kamron Avery(Paige) and Baby Lopez on the way(Cheyenne); brother Tony Gonzalez of Corpus Christi; sisters Kori Gonzalez and Anna Garner of Goliad, Christie Vela of Victoria, and Nora Cavazos of Victoria; 12 nieces and nephews. Don Lee was born in Goliad, Tx on May 22, 1967. He worked as the Maintenance Pigging Lead at Marathon Oil. He was a Goliad ISD School Board member for the last 4 years. He enjoyed most in life vacationing with his family, coaching GYSL football, hunting wildlife and raising cattle. The visitation will be held at Grace Funeral Home in Goliad on Friday, Oct 9, 2020. The viewing will be from 10am-3pm and visitation from 3pm-5:30 with a Rosary to follow. Memorial service will be at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Gonzalez Memorial Fund at First National Bank of Goliad. Thoughts and memories for the family may be shared online at www.gracefuneralhome.net. Arrangements and services under the personal care of Grace Funeral Homes & Cemeteries.
Don Lee’s Family asks...
“that you spend time with your children, go to a high school football game with your loved ones and make time every week to get together with family and enjoy the moment. That is what Don Lee would wish for you.”

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.