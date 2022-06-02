Don Lee Srubar
GANADO — Don Lee “Donnie” Srubar was born August 30, 1952 in Ganado, TX to the late C.G. Srubar and Josephine Koudelka Srubar. He passed away on May 31, 2022 after a tragic farm-related accident. He is survived by his devoted wife of 47 years, Linda Sims Srubar, daughters Shelly Humphrey (husband Mark) and Cassie Srubar, grand-daughters Shelby, Lauren and Sydney, great-grandchild expected this December, brother Glenn Srubar and sisters Carolyn Orsak and Connie Drake. He was proceeded in death by his parents and sister Geraldine Taylor.
Donnie, a life-long resident of Ganado was a rice farmer for the past 49 years. He graduated from Ganado High School and Wharton County Junior College. He spent many of his younger years hunting in South Texas and Mexico, a hobby he enjoyed very much. He loved his rice fields and his barn where he spent many afternoons with an ice cold beer surrounded by family and friends.
He was witty, funny (with a touch of sarcasm) but most importantly he had a big forgiving heart. He knew no strangers and never said no to those in need. He adored and doted on his three granddaughters. He will be greatly missed by many.
An informal celebration of life will be held on Saturday June 4th beginning at 4pm at the Srubar barn located at 132 County Road 259 Ganado, TX 77962. Refreshments and BBQ will be served.
