Don Quast
Don Clair Quast was born in Yoakum, Texas, on September 20, 1950, to Don Carlfred Quast, M.D. and Sally Gustwick Quast. The family moved to Houston when he was four years old and he lived in Houston his entire life except for a short sojourn to Victoria for several years. He graduated from Lamar High School and went on to graduate from Texas A&M University and South Texas College of Law. Donnie was planning to retire and move back to Yoakum.
The highlight of Donnie’s childhood summers was spent in Yoakum with his grandparents hunting and fishing. The Quast Restaurant is where he developed his love of cooking. His favorite dishes to prepare for family holidays were seafood gumbo, prime rib, and chocolate pie.
Known for his hospitality, he loved to feed people. Recipe sharing was a joy. He had a garden and grew fruits and vegetables. He loved to can and share his products with friends and family. Donnie had a big heart and was thoughtful and loving. He loved his animals – dogs, cats, chickens, turtles, possums. During his lifetime he owned an antique store, a restaurant, and managed the family properties. He enjoyed going fishing with family and friends, especially for sharks. He could catch fish when people around him couldn’t even lose their bait. He was always willing to help his friends and family and was of enormous help to his mother with managing the apartments and accompanying her places.
His love for God was paramount. Donnie attended Palmer Memorial Episcopal Church and watched several preachers online and had just finished reading the Bible all the way through for the sixth time.
He was extremely interested in politics, voted conservatively and kept up with the news. He was well-read and informed about a variety of topics.
He enjoyed having breakfast with his dad and step-mother every Saturday morning and cooking for his mother. He texted his mother and father every morning and every evening to tell them good morning and good night.
He was a loving brother, son, uncle, and friend. He will be deeply missed by all and will leave a hole in our hearts that will be hard to fill.
Don is survived by his father, Don Carlfred Quast, M.D., and wife Diane, as well as his mother, Sally Gustwick Quast; a brother – Terry Gene Quast, and his wife Valerie; a sister – Zeba Ann Quast; stepsisters Dawn Rudd – her husband Sam, Kim Hervey – her husband Robert, and Amanda Lucas – and her husband Derek.
Don also leaves behind three nephews – Terry Gene Quast, Jr., Austin Sawyer Quast, and Troy Don Schouten; five nieces – Arron Hester, Molly Quast, Melissa Heitzman, Emily Hervey, and Campbell Schouten, as well as a whole host of great-nephews and great-nieces, numerous cousins and good friends. His family would like to acknowledge in particular Paul Hiser, Jerry Boettcher, and Len Richard.
A visitation will be held from four to six o’clock in the evening on Thursday, February 11, 2021 at Bradshaw-Carter Memorial & Funeral Services at 1734 West Alabama Street in Houston, Texas. A committal service will follow on Friday, February 12, 2021 at two o’clock in the afternoon at the mausoleum of Yoakum Restland Memorial Park on US Highway 77A, Yoakum, Texas 77995.
Donations in Don’s memory may be offered to the charity of your choice.
