Don Ray Meeks

Our sweet Bubba passed peacefully in his sleep Friday, August 14, 2020.
In Heaven, he joins his beloved parents (Dub & Tooter Meeks), his brother (Rex Meeks), and his brother-in-law (Neil Machen); as well as Elvis Presley, Roy Clark, John Wayne, and other favorites and loved ones who departed this Earth before him.
Don Ray lived a good, full life due to the excellent care and nurturing provided by his family and caregivers. He brought joy, love, and laughter to our lives; and we consider ourselves blessed to have had him in our lives as long as we did.
Don Ray is survived by his brother, Bobby Meeks (Dawna), sisters, Janet Machen and Nancy Talamini (Tony), a niece, Morgan Meeks, nephews Kade Machen (Urmilla), Kit Machen (Hyun), Dustin Snell (Kim), Cameron Talamini, and Tate Talamini, and 2 grand nephews.
He was laid to rest at Greenlawn Gardens Cemetery in Port Lavaca, Texas after a family graveside service on Saturday, August 15, 2020.
Special thanks are due to Geneva Olivares and family for all the love and support they provided.
In lieu of flowers, the family request a contribution to the charity of your choice or the Calhoun County Senior Citizens Meals on Wheels Program.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.