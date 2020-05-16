DON G SHELTON HOMERVILLE, GA AND FORMERLY OF DEVINE AND VICTORIA, TX - Don Gordon Shelton, 85,of Homerville, GA and formerly of Devine, passed away on May 11, 2020 in Douglas, GA following a short illness. He was born on August 12, 1934 in Lynnville TN to parents Jack Owen (Beef) Shelton and Ann Lacey Dougherty Shelton. He graduated from Jones High School in Lynnville TN in 1952. At the age of 18, Don decided he wanted to see the world and leave the small town of Lynnville, so he enlisted in the U S Air Force and was sent to Lackland AFB in San Antonio. Once arriving in San Antonio, Don ventured out to one of the surrounding towns, namely Devine, where he would later meet his future wife of 59 years, Dora Fernandez. Don and Dora were marriedon June 30, 1956 in St. Joseph Catholic Church in Devine. Later in life, Don served in the Navy during the Korean and Viet Nam Conflicts, He worked ads a meteorologist for the National Weather Service, and owned the "Double D Gun Shop in Victoria, and later in Homerville, GA. Don was a member of the Masonic Fraternity in Victoria TX and Homerville GA, the Shrine, and the Homerville Congregational Methodist Church. Don and Dora moved to Homerville in 2012. Don was preceded in death by his wife Dora Fernandez Shelton and his parents, one brother, Jack Owen Shelton Jr., and one brother in law James Wolfe. Don is survived by his sons and daughters-in-law James and Agnes Shelton of Homerville, GA, Richard and Roberta Shelton of Zirconia NC, one sister and brother-in-law Martha Helen and Gene Flowers of Nashville, TN; two grandchildren Owen and Megan Shelton of Clayton GA and Sarah and John Yawn of Poulan GA; numerous brothers-in-law and sisters-in law by marriage, and many nieces and nephews. Due to the restrictions in place because of COVID-19, graveside services will be private for family only. For those wishing to honor his life through memorials, the family has requested donations be sent to the Shriners Hospitals for Children. Roundtree Funeral Home handled the arrangements in Homerville GA Anyone wishing to leave condolences, share memories, or sign the guest book may do so at www.HurleyFuneralHome.com Arrangements are under the direction of Hurley Funeral Home - Devine, 303 College Ave., Devine, TX 78016
