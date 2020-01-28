DON EDWIN TABOR REFUGIO - Don Edwin Tabor, age 83, passed away January 25, 2020. Don was born on December 30, 1936 in Anson, Texas. He was a U.S. Air Force veteran, district manager for Gordon's Jewelers and previous owner of Greenhouse Cleaners and Laundry in Refugio, Texas. He is preceded in death by his parents Ralph and Katherine Tabor. He is survived by his wife, Genoveva "Eva" Tabor; daughters, Donna (Thomas) Lee of Haughton, Louisiana , Paula (Marvin) Osburn of Alvin, Texas, Norma Jean (Glen) Hesseltine od Corpus Christi, Texas and Debra Ann (Ken) Moore of Refugio; son Joe David Zuniga of Corpus Christi, Texas ; brothers Richard Tabor of Waxahachie, Texas and Bill Tabor of Lake Charles, Louisiana; Eight grandchildren Matthew Hansen, Joshua Gilmore, Elizabeth Hernandez, Leah Magliolo, Kristina Zuniga, Kenneth L. Moore II, Zachary Zuniga and Jason Henry Moore and three great grandchildren. A memorial service will be held Saturday, February 1, 2020 Moore Funeral Home Chapel at 3:00 p.m. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Moore Funeral Home, Inc. 402 South Alamo Street, Refugio, Texas 78377 (361)526-4334
