Donald Allen DeBord
INEZ — Donald Allen DeBord, 77, of Inez, passed away on Tuesday, December 21, 2021 in Victoria. He was born in Ganado, Texas to the late Willis Allen and Ella Louise Peterson DeBord on October 29, 1944. Donald attended and graduated from Calhoun High School, and after graduation, he entered the United States Army where he spent three years. He worked as an Instrument and Electrical Technician for Alcoa, and retired after thirty-five years, and was a member of the Victoria Master’s Gardeners Club.
In addition to his parents, Donald is preceded in death by brother; Thomas Owen DeBord, and brother-in-law; James Crocker.
He is survived by his loving wife; Sue Moses DeBord, daughter; Glenda DeBord (J.G.) Musser, son; Donald M. DeBord, grandchildren; Rheegan A. (Zachary) Mengers, Rhett A. (Morgan Gabrysch) Musser, and Rhiley Musser, great-grandchildren; Riggs Zachary Mengers, and Wells Zachary Mengers, sisters; Gwen Louise Crocker, Karen Jean (Rusty) Vanden, and Dorothy Cheryl (Lee) Coleman, and brother; Walter Ervan (Cyndi) DeBord.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, December 30, 2021 at 9 a.m., followed by Funeral Service at 10 a.m., all at Richardson-Colonial Funeral Home. Interment immediately following Funeral Service in Olivia Cemetery. Officiated by Ministers Cole Mealer and Wayne DeDear.
Serving as Pallbearers will be J.G. Musser, Zachary Mengers, Rhett Musser, Rhiley Musser, Willie Moses, and Walter DeBord.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Central Church of Christ, or Olivia Community Cemetery.
Words of comfort may be shared with the family at www.richardsoncolonial.com.
