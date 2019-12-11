,

DONALD (DAGO) HOLDER SEADRIFT - Donald (Dago) Holder, 73, of Seadrift, TX, passed away on Friday December 6, 2019. He was born January 5th 1946 in Victoria TX, to Orville Holder Jr. and Prudence Holder. He is survived by Daughters Brandolyne Mikush and Husband Matthew, Cheyenne Holder, Sisters Mary Beaver and husband Joe, Sharon Shiver and Husband Coy, Brother Orville (Sonny) Holder III. Donald served in the Navy during the Vietnam War aboard the USS Enterprise. He served as the President of the Cemetary Association in Seadrift, and was a active member of the VFW. He was a lifelong Seadrift resident and served the city as Mayor during the years of 1982 to 1988. Memorial Service will be at Seadrift Cemetery on Saturday, December 14, 2019 at 2 p.m. Lunch will be served before the service at Seadrift Baptist Church starting at 12 noon.

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.