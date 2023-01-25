Donald David Lofland
VICTORIA — Donald David Lofland, age 84, of Victoria, Texas, passed away on January 19, 2023 at his home with family by his side. He was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, son, brother, uncle, and friend to many.
Donald was born in Electra, Texas to William Nathaniel “Dub” Lofland and Winnie Corder Lofland on March 25, 1938.
Donald graduated from Henrietta M. King High School in Kingsville, Texas in 1957. After attending Texas A&I University in Kingsville, he enlisted in the U.S. Army. While in the Army he was stationed in El Paso, Texas, Colorado and Anchorage, Alaska. After his discharge from the Army, he attended the Dallas Institute Mortuary College and became a licensed funeral director and mortician. He returned to South Texas to begin his career in the funeral business and met his true love, Linda Coffin. They married on May 28, 1966, and shortly after, moved to Kerrville, Texas. Donald took a lot of pride in his career and enjoyed being able to respectfully help families during their times of need. He and Linda and their growing family moved to San Antonio and then to Corpus Christi to be closer to family. He was a long-time member and elder of the First Christian Church in Corpus Christi.
In 1977, he made a career change and began working for Champlin Refinery (Citgo). He began as an operator, then lab analyst and then as an HR employee relations representative at the time of his retirement in 2000. He returned to the funeral business for numerous years before retiring for good in 2010.
Throughout the years he and Linda loved to travel, whether it be Texas day trips, travelling out of state and multiple trips abroad. He spent many years hunting on the family lease in McMullen County, enjoying time outdoors and making it a family experience. His favorite place to spend time was at their Frio River house in Concan. He and Linda worked tirelessly fixing up the house and property. He enjoyed sharing the place with family, especially his grandkids, showing them how to skip rocks and make walking sticks out of cedar limbs. Donald loved spending time with his many friends made throughout his life. Friends from his school days in Kingsville, those made at work, friends from church in Corpus Christi, his golf buddies in Victoria and all places in between. They all had a special place in his heart, and he was a loyal friend always.
He seemed to have a thousand jokes stored in his memory and never missed an opportunity to tell one when he found a willing or captive audience. It wasn’t uncommon to see him pull the church pastor off to the side after services and see him roar with laughter as he delivered the punch line. Anytime he entered a room he made it more interesting with his sense of humor, his personality, his life experiences, and the fact that you never knew what he might say. He will be dearly missed but will live on in the lives of his family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Billie Don and Ronald; and sister Janet.
Donald is survived by his loving wife of 56 years, Linda Coffin Lofland; sister, Sue Lofland Fordtran of Corpus Christi, Texas; daughter, Kelly Lofland Richards (Pete) of Victoria, Texas; son Kyle David Lofland (Susan) of Victoria, Texas; grandchildren Taylor Lofland and Jared Lofland, both of Victoria, Texas.
A memorial service will be forthcoming followed by a graveside service with honors at Coastal Bend State Veterans Cemetery.
A special thanks to Linda Garza and Esther Chapa for taking great care of Donald over the last year and during his final days.
Words of comfort, fond memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.rosewoodfuneralchapel.com.
