Donald “Don” Dobbratz
TELFERNER — Donald “Don” Hugo Dobbratz, 87, passed away October 10, 2020. Don was born May 5, 1933 in Kingston, Wisconsin to the late Anna E. Henke and Hugo Emil Dobbratz.
Don is survived by his wife of 62 years, Ella May Kahl Dobbratz; daughter, Debra Arena (Jay) of Bronxville, NY; son, Daniel Dobbratz (Andrea) of Pt. Lavaca; brothers, Willard “Budd” Dobbratz (Bernice) of Fox Lake, WI, Allan Dobbratz (Carol) of The Villages, FL and his grandchildren, Hailey Shea Dobbratz, Kelsea Daniella Dobbratz and Dominic Arena (fiance’, Nicolette).
He is preceded in death by his parents and sister, Ardith Haima.
Visitation for family and friends will be Friday, October 16, 2020 from 8:30-10 am at Rosewood Funeral Chapel with a funeral service to begin at 10 am with Rev. Keith Aschenbech officiating. Burial with military honors under the auspices of the Victoria Veterans Council will immediately follow at Memory Gardens Cemetery.
Pallbearers are Mark Bohac, Leyton Bohac, Dr. Ernest Stone, Sammy Fischer, Shelby Fischer and Dr. Richard Rogers.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Grace Lutheran Church.
Words of comfort may be shared at www.rosewoodfuneralchapel.com.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.
Commented
- Letter: Support God and country (20)
- U.S. Rep. Michael Cloud defends decision to not vote on resolution condemning QAnon (18)
- Letter: Here we go again (17)
- Letter: In-person voting can be done safely by following recommended safety guide lines (11)
- Letter: By-pass the Californian and vote for Michael Cloud (9)
- Victoria City Council approves plans for city’s first downtown master plan (6)
- The VP Debate (4)
- Syndicated Column: Analysis: Greg Abbott’s latest retreat comes at the expense of Texas voters (3)
- Catholic Diocese of Victoria holds rosary procession (3)
- Syndicated column: Attack ads an unfortunate reflection of our discourse (3)
Online Poll
Did you get out for early voting?
You voted:
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.