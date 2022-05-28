Donald E. Beckham
VICTORIA — On May 4, 2022, a good man left this earth and entered the Lord’s Kingdom. Don Beckham, affectionately known as “Poppie”, was born June 12, 1932 in Owenton, Kentucky to Charles and Myrtle Beckham. He was the third of six children.
Don joined the United States Air Force in 1953 and proudly served his country for nearly ten years before receiving an Honorable Discharge in 1961.
Don retired from DuPont in June 1992 after 27 years of service as a Patrolman and in the Safety and Fire Department.
He enjoyed playing racquetball at the YMCA for 50 years, his computer, music, spending time with his grandchildren, and working in his shop.
Don is survived by daughters, Nancy Jane (Mark) Sauter, Debra Kay (Gus) Bordner, both of Denver, Colorado, and Donna Delores (Ronnie) Stoerner of Texas City, and adopted daughter by heart, Rhonda (Greg) Goodner; brother Leeroy Beckham of Owenton, Kentucky; grandchildren, Zachary and Hillary Drozd, Steven Hoag, Danielle Cogan, Danny Mierkey, Jessica Mierkey, Kelli Bordner, Holly Kelly, Haley Berg, Christian Kopec, Dani Jackson and Britt Jackson and numerous great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his wife Frances Beckham; parents, Charles and Myrtle Beckham; brothers, Larry Beckham, Charles W. Beckham, Jerry Beckham; sisters, Alice Howard and Helen Frazier.
Interment will be in Tivoli Cemetery Association in Tivoli, Texas on May 29, 2022 at 11:00 AM. Don will be laid to rest next to his wife, Frances Beckham and his father and mother-in-law, Roland and Melva Bluhm.
Honorary pallbearers will be Ricky and Sandy Drozd, Zachary Drozd, Hillary Drozd, Connie Beckham, Leeroy Beckham, Charles Mitte, Norris Broussard, Jeff Cano, Marty Medford, Mark Sauter, Ronnie Stoerner, Christian Kopec, Stephen Hoag, Paul Salinas (Deceased) and Earl Bluhm, Jr.
We will always remember the countless sacrifices Don made for his family, his wonderful spirit and endless devotion. With the closing of the final chapter in his book of life, we suffered a great loss in his death. We are thankful to him for all his love, guidance, strength, support, thoughtfulness and friendship. We will carry him with us every step we take and will love him always. We will wait until we too are called home to see his reassuring face and be with him once again in heaven.
We want to thank all the people who helped us during this time. We extend a heartfelt thank you to the entire team at Hospice of South Texas and Home Instead of Victoria, Daniel & Eva Ortiz, Marina Saldivar of South Star, Jeff & Lisa Cano. The prayers, telephone calls, cards, flowers, food and visits were sustaining forces for the family members. You made such a difference in his life and ours. Our thanks and appreciation will never be forgotten and we are forever humbled by your love.
Don loved his family and friends, and in lieu of flowers, the family has requested that his friends select either Hospice of South Texas, 605 Locust Avenue, Victoria, Texas 77901 or a charity of personal significance.
Thoughts and memories may be shared online at www.gracefuneralhome.net.
Arrangements and services under the personal care of Grace Funeral Homes & Cemeteries.
