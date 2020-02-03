DONALD GENE BEADLE VICTORIA - Donald Gene Beadle, 85, of Victoria, passed away on January 31, 2020. Don was born to Harold and Evelyn Beadle on June 2, 1934. He married Marsha Grace Strother on July 13, 1957 in Corpus Christi, Texas. Don was a graduate from Del Mar College in Corpus Christi, Texas. He worked as an electronics technician for Schlumberger Well Service for over 35 years. He served in the US Army and worked on the Nike missile program in the 1950s. While in Victoria he received many awards for his Blue Chip Chili. Don is preceded in death by his parents, Harold and Evelyn Beadle; brother, Master Sergeant Robert Beadle; sister, Ganel Mildred Seitz. He is survived by his wife, Marsha Grace Beadle; daughters, Loren Grace (Daryll) Howard and Karla Gene (Russell) Doerr; grandchildren, Shannon Grace Howard, Cole Thomas Howard, Riley Wayne Doerr, Conner Gene Doerr, and Nathan Carl Doerr; brother, Aubrey Winford (Tommie Ann) Beadle; and his beloved dog, Anya Anya. Visitation will be from 5 PM to 7 PM on Wednesday, February 5, 2020, at Colonial Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held at 2 PM on Thursday, February 6, 2020 at Colonial Funeral Home with the burial to follow at Memory Gardens Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Daryll Howard, Russell Doerr, Cole Howard, Riley Doerr, Nathan Doerr, and David De Correvont. Honorary Pallbearers will be Conner Doerr and Daryl Gilbreath. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given to the American Heart Association. The family of Don wishes to extend their sincere thanks to family and friends for their kind support and many prayers.
