DONALD ROSS GIPS CUERO - Donald Ross Gips, 73, of Cuero, passed away Sunday, January 19, 2020. He was born July 8, 1946 in Cuero to the late Clifton and Grace Gips. He graduated from Cuero High School in 1964. He attended Victoria College until May 1966. He then joined the Unites States Navy where he served aboard the U.S.S. Higbee, San Diego, CA. After his honorable discharge in May 1970, he attended Southwest Texas State University and graduated with a B.A in Business Management in May of 1973. During his time in college, he became a member of the 70-73 Southwest Texas State golf team where he met his lifelong friend, John Roberts. After graduating, he returned to Cuero and joined his father in business. Altogether, they ran Gips TV for 38 years. Don and Antranette were married in Cuero on August 1, 1981. Don's passion was golf - He loved the game. He enjoyed practicing , playing a good round with friends and competing in tournaments. His second passion was cars, specifically Corvette's. His family was his pride and joy. He loved them dearly. He was a kind, thoughtful, caring and loving man. He will be deeply missed. He leaves to cherish his memory, wife, Antranette Gips; sons, Clinton Chad Henderson (Nikki) of McKinney and Doak Ross Gips of Austin; brothers, Clifton R. Gips (Charlotte) of San Marcos and James Ottis Gips (Lanette) of Cuero; sister, Beth Gips Feril (Aubrey) of Cuero; Grandchildren, Abby and Parker Henderson. He was preceded in death by his parents, Clifton and Grace Gips. Visitation will be held Thursday, January 23, 2020, 9:30 AM at St. Marks Lutheran Church. Funeral Services will begin at 10:30 AM with Rev. Paul Muehlbrad and Rev. Ron Shull officiating. Reception immediately following in the fellowship hall. Pallbearers include J.P. Gips, Matt Gips, Hunter Feril, Kelly Shull, Keith Shull and Brian Gomez. Honorary Pallbearers include Frank Burns, Rick Wheeler, Charles Papacek, John Roberts, Jay Bramlette and Members of 70-73 Southwest Texas State Golf Team. The family would like to extend a special thank you to Dr. Daniel Dugi and Todd Gann and Staff for the kind and loving care given to us. Memorial Contributions may be made to Myositis Association - myositis.org/donate - Polymyositis Research or Hospice of South Texas. You may sign the guestbook or send condolences at www.freundfuneralhome.com. Freund Funeral Home, 361.275.2343.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.
Commented
- Cloud requests debt servicing costs estimates (8)
- Refugio school board votes to nix 'Dixie' as school fight song (6)
- Syndicated column: The type of new racism (5)
- Guest column: The world needs a decisive president (5)
- Letter: Christian principles are foundation of our nation, culture (4)
- Victoria's City Council to hear update on safety project near H-E-B (3)
- District in Disarray: Investigations' findings stagger Bloomington schools (3)
- Victoria County constable candidate failed to report former police chief's crimes (3)
- March for Life to attract hundreds of anti-abortion advocates (3)
- Letter: Choose life for the unborn (2)
Upcoming Events
-
Jan 21
-
Jan 21
-
Jan 21
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.