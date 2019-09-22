DONALD BERNARD GUFFEY BAY CITY - Donald Bernard Guffey, 97, of Bay City, died peacefully surrounded by family in his home Monday, September 16, 2019. Donald was born in East Bernard, TX on December 19, 1921. Upon graduating high school, he joined the United States Navy to proudly serve our country as a Navy signalman in WWII from 1940-1945. Three of his brothers, Vernon, Gene and Clifford also served at this same time. Upon completing his service at the end of the war, Donald met the love of his life, Adele Ruth Maresh of El Campo, TX. They were married April 21, 1946 and remained together until her death in March of 2019. Donald worked as a butcher at a Bay City Meat Packing company for many years; then later owned and operated Guffey's Grocery in Van Vleck and Wadsworth with his wife, Adele. He had a strong work ethic throughout his life; he loved family and family gatherings, and always had a story to share with a listening ear. His love for music and singing lasted until his final day, as he was surrounded by family singing his favorite hymns. Survivors include sons: Ronnie Guffey and wife Sherry of Boerne, and Tom Guffey and wife Kelly of Brazoria; daughters: Pam McCasland and husband, Danny, of Bay City and Pat Drenner and husband, Frank, of Bay City. He is also survived by nine grandchildren and eighteen great grandchildren. Donald was preceded in death by his wife Adele; his parents; his brothers Floyd, Lloyd, Gene and Clifford Guffey and their respective wives; his sisters Winnie Shroyer, Mary Obenhaus and Dottie Lechler and their spouses. He also suffered the loss of his grandson Ron Guffey, Jr. The family will receive friends and relatives 6:00pm-8:00pm Monday, September 23 at Taylor Bros. Funeral Home. Funeral Services will be held at 10:00am Tuesday, September 24, 2019 at Taylor Bros. Funeral Home Chapel with Dr. Frank Drenner III officiating. Interment will follow in Roselawn Memorial Park in Van Vleck. Pallbearers are grandsons and great grandsons: COL. U.L. Armstrong U.S. Army, Seaman Recruit Ayden Reese, Josh Guffey, Brandon McCasland, James Drenner, Colton Williams and Airman Andrew Reese. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the First United Methodist Church of Bay City. We would like to thank the caregivers who lovingly cared for Mom and Dad during the last couple of years: Tonya Cortez, Mary Aguilar, Bertha Fields, Joslyn Washington, Margie Ballard, Christina Estrada and also the wonderful staff of IPH Hospice Care. We will be eternally grateful for your loving care of our parents. Online condolences may be shared with the family by visiting www.taylorbros.net. Arrangements are with Taylor Bros. Funeral Home Bay City. 979-245-4613.
