DONALD E. HALL VICTORIA - Donald Edwin Hall, 92, passed away February 3, 2020. Don was born in McCook, Nebraska on October 6, 1927 to Suanna and Patrick Julian Hall. He lived in McCook 12 years on a farm where the only transportation was by horse and wagon. He attended one-room school houses in Nebraska until his family moved to Rogers, Arkansas in 1939 and discovered school buses to take and pick him up from school. After graduating high school in Benton County, Arkansas, he enlisted in the U.S. Army where he spent 10 years on active duty attaining the rank of First Lieutenant. Don was stationed in Japan for 5 years and progressed from rank of Private to Sergeant Major during that time. He applied for and received a direct commission as a Second Lieutenant and was commissioned about a year later, then was rotated back to the states and assigned to Fort Chaffee, Arkansas for the remainder of his 10 year assignment. Upon his release from active duty, Don remained in the US Army Reserves for the next 18 years and retired as a Major. While he was stationed in Fort Chaffee, he married Virginia McCombs Hatfield and their union lasted 45 years. They had no children and she passed away December 1, 2000. He later met and married Clarice Nitschmann Fread on October 6, 2001. Together they shared their golden years traveling this great nation and he would give a red rose to Clarice every week of their marriage. Don was able to visit many foreign countries in his lifetime, including Italy, where he had a semi-private audience with Pope John Paul II. Don's business career, after his release from the army, included credit manager for Sears Roebuck. After resigning, he took a position with Retail Merchants Association in San Angelo. In 1976 he purchased 9 Texas credit bureaus forming South Texas Credit Bureaus, Inc. He sold his business in 1985. He went on to own and manage, Insta-Check, a check collection verification company until 1989 when he retired to care for his wife, Virginia who had developed Alzheimer's. He was co-owner of Lady Bug Day Care from 1997-2007. Don was involved in many community organizations including Serra Club, The United Way, Victoria Safety Council, North Side Rotary, Victoria Chamber of Commerce, Associated Credit Bureaus (ACB), and the American Collectors Association (state and international.) He was active in the Knights of Columbus #1329 and invested in the Knights of St. Gregory by Pope John Paul II in 1986 and the President of the organization twice. In 1990, after Virginia became homebound, he and another gentleman decided to have lunch together every Wednesday, which eventually led to a foursome who called themselves the OFLC (Old Fellows Lunch Club) He so loved the time with this group over the years as they had many things in common. He is survived by his step-children, Angie Easley, Linda Spencer and David Hanselka; as well as several grandchildren; great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by parents; his lovely wife, Clarice; his first wife, Virginia in 2000; 17 half-brothers and sisters. The family would like to thank the caregivers, especially Barbara Sanchez and Hospice of South Texas. Funeral services will begin with a visitation from 9:00 to 9:30 am on Friday, February 7, 2020 followed by a Rosary at 9:30 am and a Funeral Mass at 10:00 am at Holy Family Catholic Church with Bishop David E. Fellhauer presiding. Burial will follow at Resurrection Cemetery with Full Military Honors under the auspices of the Victoria County Veterans Council. Share memories with the family at colonialfuneralhomevictoria.com
