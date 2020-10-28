Donald Hannon

He was a retired employee of the Kansas City Missouri Police Department where he served as Department Photographer. He proudly served in the U.S. Army in World War II. Don and his wife Marena enjoyed traveling the world and were happily married for 56 years. They spent many of their retirement years living in Spring Hill, Florida.
He was preceded in death by his beloved wife Marena, his Parents and 11 Brothers and Sisters.
He is survived by his numerous nieces, nephews, and extended family.
Interment will be at a later date at Woodlawn Cemetery, Mound City, KS.
Memorial Contributions made be made in Mr. Hannon’s name to Bluebonnet Youth Ranch.
Cremation services Entrusted to Victoria Mortuary & Cremation services, 361-578-4646.
