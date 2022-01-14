Donald Janssen
Donald Janssen
YOAKUM — Donald John Janssen, age 83, passed away Tuesday, January 11, 2022. He was born July 17, 1938 in Yoakum to John and Helen (Ritcher) Janssen.
He was a truck driver, mechanic and a farmer. He owned & operated Western Skies Night Club and Paradise Cove for 40 years. He liked to work in his shop and was a member of Hochheim Masonic Lodge.
Survivors: wife, Barbara Kelton Janssen; daughter, Lois Rosales (Manuel); sons, Dwight Janssen (Sharon), Dennis Janssen (Shannon), Paul Richards and Jeff Victor (Stella); 15 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren; brother, David Janssen.
Preceded in death by his parents.
Visitation 4-6 p.m. Saturday, January 15, 2022 at Thiele-Cooper Funeral Home.
Funeral 2:00 p.m. Sunday, January 16, 2022 at Thiele-Cooper Funeral Home with Rev. Earl Long officiating. Burial Hochheim Cemetery.
Pallbearers: Dustin Janssen, Collin Janssen, Dalton Janssen, Dustin Richards, Aaron Rosales and Brett Richards.
Memorial contributions may be given to Hochheim Masonic Lodge.
On-line guest book may be signed at www.thielecooper.com
Arrangements by Thiele-Cooper Funeral Home 361-293-5656.

