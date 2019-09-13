DONALD LEE JONES VICTORIA - Born in Duval County, Freer, TX in 1938, Don was the son of Oswald Donald, Jr. and Mary Louise Matthews Jones. His childhood years were spent in Corpus Christi where O.D. delivered bread for ButterKrust Bakeries taking double delivery routes for his buddies fighting in WWII. Later the family moved to Victoria where Don joined First Baptist Church and then finished high school as one of the last orange and black Patti Welder Stingarees, class of 1957. After attending the Victoria College, the US Army gained his allegiance. He was stationed at Ft. Benning, GA where he was honorably discharged in 1965 as a Specialist E-4. Coming home, he completed his engineering degree at the University of Texas in Austin. Later, he moved his family to Victoria and went into partnership with his dad in the monument business at Miller Memorials, now Jones Family Monuments on Navarro. Compassionate. This one word describes Donald Lee Jones--an admirable character trait inherited from many of his paternal ancestors who according to recorded memories, exemplified this enviable quality. Don reached out a hand to anyone in need and was caring to those less fortunate. His friends and family considered him one of the most kind-hearted, generous and considerate gentlemen they knew. Creative. Don had the mind of a true engineer. In his head or on a drawing board he created or envisioned inventions for the betterment of others. Enviable memory. Don's ability for recall was not only admirable, it was enviable. He devoured books and magazines on a myriad of subjects and loved to discuss them with an astonishing clarity of recall and engineering accuracy. His talent exhibited the recall of burial plots in remote cemeteries not only in Victoria and surrounding counties, but in remote areas with memorable gravesites along with dates and locations matching the individuals. His powerful source of recall will be missed by all who knew and loved him. Don is survived by the mother of his children, Jo Carroll Atkinson, his two daughters Amber Becker, Amanda Sheehan (Danny); two brothers: Kenneth W. Jones (Martha) and Norman D. Jones (Sue) and a sister Marian Jones. Don cherished six grandchildren: Thomas (Abby), Patrick (Monica), Jason, and Andrew Schustereit; Lindsay and Hannah Sheehan and four great- grandchildren Shiloh, Haven, Luna, and Ella. A memorial service is scheduled at Grace Funeral Home, Houston Hwy. on Saturday, September 14, 2019 at 2:00 pm with Pastor Jim Shamberger, officiating. Following cremation, Don's ashes will be scattered over the fields where his beloved mule, Red, is buried. His was a lifetime of loving and caring. The Family would like to thank the people who always made Dad's life a little easier; Crossroads Home Health, Dr. Jain, Dr. Copeland, Dr. Lao, Dr. Barber and Dr. Galla. We are so grateful for the unconditional support and comfort that our entire family received from Hospice of South Texas. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to Grace Funeral Home or Hospice of South Texas. Thoughts and memories may be shared online at www.gracefuneralhome.net. Arrangements and services under the personal care of Grace Funeral Homes & Cemeteries.
