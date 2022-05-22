Donald Joseph Gold
CORPUS CHRISTI — Donald Gold, a professional painter and resident of Corpus Christi, Texas passed away on May 16, 2022 at the age of 89 with his family by his side.
Don was born in Chicago, Illinois on August 22, 1932 to Morris Gold and Pearl Moore. He was the owner of Don and Jan’s Professional Painting in Victoria, Texas. On May 27, 1967 he married Jan, a nurses aide. On March 9, 1968, February 23, 1972 and March 6, 1974 respectively, he welcomed his three children, who were the most important part of his life.
Don is preceded in death by his wife and his parents.
Don is survived by his three children: Donald Gold, Jr. Tonya Shine (Anthony) and Joey Gold, Sr. (Cheryll). Grandchildren: Twyla, Tyanna, Alana, Joey, Jr., and Arianna; Great-Grandchildren: Luke, Trace, and Cheyenne.
Don never met a stranger; a short conversation with him made you feel as if you knew him for a lifetime. When Don wasn’t working, he enjoyed swimming and visiting the water park with his family every summer. He made sure to make time daily to visit with his friends at a local diner in Victoria. Don lived a long and fruitful life. He will be deeply missed by his friends, family, and all who knew him.
Services for Don are entrusted to Funeraria Del Angel-Everhart, 4901 Everhart Road, Corpus Christi, TX 78411.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.CageMillsFuneralDirectors.com for the Gold family.
