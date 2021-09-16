Donald K. Wehmeyer
PORT LAVACA — Donald K. Wehmeyer, 82, of Port Lavaca, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, September 11, 2021.
A Celebration of Life will be held 10:00 AM Saturday, September 18, 2021, at First United Methodist Church, 814 N. San Antonio, Port Lavaca, with Pastor Janet Larson and Dr. Larry Green officiating.
Donald was born October 24, 1938 in Port Lavaca, Texas to the late Henry Carl and Florence (Strait) Wehmeyer.
He is survived by his loving wife of 23 years, Jean; children, Stacey (Rob) Hall, Shawn (Michelle) Wehmeyer, Sara (Rocky) Rodriguez and Alison (Brandon) King; grandchildren, Robin (Ethan) Kok, Kathryn (Aaron) Whitehead, Garrett Wehmeyer, Meghan Wehmeyer, Justin “Boots” Wehmeyer, Fehrle Rodriguez, Jacob Rodriguez, Coda King, Casen King, Caylee King; brother, Tony (Joy) Wehmeyer, Pat Barrientos, and numerous other loving family members.
Don was a member of First United Methodist Church in Port Lavaca. He was President of Victoria Electric Co-op and served on the board of the San Miguel Electric Co-op and South Texas Electric Co-op.
He graduated from Port Lavaca High School in 1957 and Southwest Texas State University in 1962. He spent the first few years after college coaching in Port Lavaca and Clear Creek. He came back to Port Lavaca to work on the farm with this father and brother. His favorite pastime was working cows and roping on his favorite horse Shorty.
The family would like to give special thanks to Hospice of South Texas and all of the hospice staff who cared for him. In addition, a special thank you to his home hospice nurse, Kimberly. If desired, the family requests memorials be made to Hospice of South Texas, 605 E. Locust St., Victoria, Texas 77901.
