Donald Lee Pullin
REFUGIO — REFUGIO - Donald Lee Pullin passed away on August 22, 2021. His services will be held at the First United Methodist Church in Refugio at 10:00 am on Saturday, August 28, 2021. He will be interred at the Oakwood Cemetery outside Refugio immediately following the service. Don was born Nov. 6, 1945, to Cecil Wray and Donna Letitia Hall Pullin in Beeville, Texas. He proudly graduated from Refugio High School in 1964. He served his country in the United States Army for one tour in the Vietnam conflict from October 1966 to September 1967. Prior and after his tour of duty, Don worked at Toland and Moore Funeral Homes. Don served as a firefighter in both a volunteer and paid capacity. During his 22 years of service at Naval Air Station Chase Field, he held the positions of firefighter, driver, lieutenant, and captain. He transferred to Naval Station Ingleside and served as Assistant Chief and Fire Chief. He retired from civil service in 1995. In the promotion of fire safety for his community, county and state, Don earned numerous certifications, was given a myriad of awards and served in multiple capacities. On a professional level, he was certified as a Master Firefighter and as a Level II Instructor. He was a guest instructor at Texas A&M Fire School in College Station for four decades and countless area fire training schools. Don established the South Texas Coastal Bend Fire Training Academy in 1998. Due to his continual service, he was awarded Firefighter of Year by the State Fire and Fire Marshals Association (2000) and Department of Texas VFW (2004).
On a local level, Don’s service to Refugio has been a tradition for over 60 years. He rose through Refugio Volunteer Fire Department (RVFD) from the rank of mascot at the age of eight in 1953 to Chief (1982 - 2018). In 1976, Don was certified as the first Emergency Medical Technician in Refugio County, and then, became the instructor of the EMT program for Refugio County. He was a member of the First United Methodist Church of Refugio. He served as a member of the UMC Board of Trustees. In civic contributions, Don was President of the Refugio Lions Club in 2002. One of his most beloved roles was working in the community as Santa Claus. He was preceded in death by his father and mother, Cecil Wray and Donna Pullin, his sister and husband, Betty Marie and Kenneth Beckmann. He is survived by children, Brenda Dannelly (Steve), Robert “Bobby” Pullin, Donna “Beth” Bogard (Stewart), grandchildren William Wray Dannelly, Olivia Claire Dannelly, Christian Grant Bogard, his brother and wife, Sidney Wray and Mary Del Pullin, and numerous nieces and nephews. Visitation was Friday, August 27, 2021 Moore Funeral Home Chapel from 1:00 p.m. - 8:00 pm Services are today Saturday, August 28, 2021 First United Methodist Church at 10:00 a.m. Burial to follow at Oakwood Cemetery.Services entrusted to Moore Funeral Home, Inc. 402 South Alamo Street; Refugio, Texas 78377 (361)526-4334
