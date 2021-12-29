Donald Lynn Wilkerson
Donald Lynn Wilkerson
EDNA — Donald Lynn Wilkerson of Edna, Texas passed away in his sleep on Saturday, December 25, 2021, after a short battle with cancer. Lynn was born on October 3, 1944, in Galveston, Texas to the late Johnnie Clyde and Carmen Lucille Wilkerson. He graduated from high school in Edna in 1962 and worked at Nagel’s Service Station until he was drafted into the army in 1969. Lynn served in Vietnam where he was awarded the Bronze Star. Upon returning from Vietnam, Lynn went to work for Mobil Pipeline until he retired in 1996.
Lynn is survived by his loving wife of 45 years, Linda Sloan Wilkerson, sons, Lance and wife Jennifer, of Liberty, and Clint and wife, Kamey, of Edna, as well as grandchildren, Jonathan, Scarlett and Savi Wilkerson. He is also survived by sisters, Catherine Campbell, LaVerne Ellison and Ann Hessong, all of Edna, and LaNelle Nelson of Bay City. He is preceded in death by his parents, brother James “Clifford” Wilkerson and sister Nelda Chapman.
A reception in Lynn’s honor is being held on Saturday, January 1, 2022, from 2-4 pm at the Morales Community Center, 5621 CR 283, Edna, Texas 77957. The family wishes for donations to be made to Crown Hospice, Attn: Angie Karl, 1101 Salem Road, Suite A-D, Victoria, TX 77904. Arrangements are under the direction of Slavik Funeral Home in Edna, Texas, 77957, 361-782-2152.

