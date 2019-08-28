DONALD WILLIAM PLUNKETT BRYAN - October 29, 1929 - August 24, 2019 Donald W. Plunkett, age 89, of College Station, Texas, passed away peacefully at home, on August 24, 2019. Donald was born in Oswego, New York on October 29, 1929. He graduated from St. Paul's Academy in Oswego, and enlisted in the United States Air Force in November of 1948. He did his basic training at Lackland AFB in San Antonio, Texas. He began his 27-year Air Force career, at Maguire AFB, followed by a move to Cambridge England, where he met his beautiful German bride, Eva Kurrat. He retired as a SMSgt, and they resided in Live Oak, Texas for many years. Donald married Eva on December 26, 1952. Their adventure lasted for over 47 years. Donald was an avid baseball fan, and attended several World Series games in his younger years. He was a great New York Yankees fan. His son Donald G. Plunkett and grandson Jake, of Victoria, Texas, his daughter Eva Hutton and son-in-law Michael Hutton of College Station, Texas, survive Donald. Donald's grandchildren Ryan and his wife, Erin Hutton, are parents to his two great grandchildren, Elliot and Kyle. His grandson Shane and his husband Neal, live in Nashville, TN. His brother Michael Plunkett, and his family, still reside in Oswego New York, which was the destination of many happy family vacations for the Plunkett family. His nieces and nephews, Mick, Mary, Billy, Gigi and Tim, will be fondly remembered. Donald will be laid to rest with military honors, at Ft. Sam Houston. There will be no public memorial service, per his request. He did request, that in lieu of flowers and a memorial service, that your donations be given to Crestview Retirement Community, Bryan Texas, where he resided. His caregivers there, were angels. We also wish to thank the caregivers at Hospice Brazos Valley and Comfort Keepers, who cared for him during his final journey home. A special thank you to Millie, Elizabeth and Sam, for your loving kindness. Express condolences at CallawayJones.com
