Donald Ray Anderson
AUSTWELL — Donald Ray Anderson, 75, of Rockport and Austwell, TX passed away on November 20, 2022 after an extended illness. He was born on May 2, 1947 in Refugio, TX. He loved fishing, nature, traveling and cold beer. He was a graduate of Texas A&I University and often joked that he enjoyed college so much he decided to stay an extra year. After college, he was a high school teacher for a short time before starting a career with the State of Texas which eventually led to him launching a hospital consultation business. He retired in the early 2000’s and spent lots of time going on cruises and other vacations.
He is survived by his wife, Judy Anderson of Rockport; his daughter, Laura Waldrum of San Antonio and her husband, Tate; his son, Ryan Anderson of Rockport and his wife, Casey; his brother, Carl Anderson of Austwell and his wife, Lisa. Don was loved by all of his grandchildren: Myra, Virginia, Cash, Hanna and Grayson.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Edmond and Louise Anderson and his sister, Jeanie Vaughan.
A celebration of Don’s life will be organized at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, plan a fishing trip with your loved ones in his honor or make a donation to the MD Anderson Cancer Center.
