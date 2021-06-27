Donald Ray McDade
VICTORIA — Donald Ray McDade, 83, passed away June 18, 2021. Donald was born November 20, 1937 in Cameron, TX to the late Jessie Naomi Davenport and Clarence H. McDade. Donald served his county in the United States Army for 23 years. He toured in Vietnam and waVs awarded the Silver Star, Combat Medical Badge and 2 Bronze Stars. He retired from the Department of Veterans Affairs after 20 years and recently retired from Victoria County Environmental Services.
He is survived by his wife, Gloria Picon-McDade; daughter, Ethel Raye McDade Williams of Dallas; sons, Steven E. McDade (Patricia) of San Antonio; step-sons, John Paul Pena (Melanie) of Spring, Jacob Pena of Shanghai, China; 3 sisters, 2 brothers; 3 grandchildren; 3 step-grandchildren; 1 great-granddaughter and the mother of his children, Vera Lott McDade.
He is preceded in death by his daughter, Michelle Rene McDade; 2 sisters and 4 brothers.
Visitation will be Tuesday, June 29, 2021 from 5-6 PM at Rosewood Funeral Chapel with a Prayer Service to begin at 6 PM.
Burial with full Military Honors will be held at a later date in Ft. Sam Houston National Cemetery.
Words of comfort may be shared at www.rosewoodfuneralchapel.com.
