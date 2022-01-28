Donald T. Angerstein
VICTORIA — Donald T. Angerstein, 74, of Victoria TX passed away on January 5, 2022 due to cardiac complications arising from a sudden illness. Born September 25,1947 to Martha Ruth (Westwood) & Edgar Angerstein of Victoria, He graduated from Victoria High School in 1965. He proudly served his country in the United States Navy from 1967-1971 on both the USS Forrestal & as plank holder crew of the USS John F. Kennedy.
On January 4, 1969, Donald wed his love, Kathleen (Baker) Angerstein. Their love story continued for 53 years
He is survived by his loving wife Kathleen, son Randall, daughter Melissa, granddaughters, Addison Hanselman and Aubrey Angerstein. His siblings Edward and Loretta Angerstein. He was preceded in death by his Mother, Martha Ruth in 2000 and his father, Edgar in 1984.
A Memorial Service is scheduled for Saturday, January 29,2022 at 2 pm at Trinity Lutheran Church in Victoria. Pastors Bill Hassel, Barney Matocha, Cheryl Schmidt and Sharon Wiggins will preside over the service with musical accompaniment by Leah Matocha and Margaret Vogt.
Rosewood Funeral Home will handle arrangements.
The family requests in lieu of flowers; contributions can be made to https://gofund.me/3d3e17f4 to honor Donald’s desire to always take care of others and funds will be used to provide educational opportunities for his granddaughters, Addison and Aubrey.
The family extends it’s deepest gratitude to the doctors, nurses & staff at Citizens Medical Center for their tireless efforts, the Victoria Fire Department and Victoria Police Department for their services to keep the community safe, and to all family, friends, acquaintances for the outpouring of love and concern in this difficult time.
Words of comfort may be shared with the family at www.rosewoodfuneralchapel,com.
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
