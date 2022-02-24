DONALD WAYNE BOYD
VICTORIA — Donald Wayne Boyd was called home by his Heavenly Father after Last Rites were administered on January 7, 2022. Don was born in Galena, Kansas on May 6, 1933, to Roy and Crenna Boyd.
He is survived by his wife of 68 years, Dolores Marino Boyd, and his four children, Michael Boyd (Wanda) of Victoria , TX, Michele Ross (Jim) of Santa Barbara, CA, Julie Boyd (Earl) of Oakland, MS and Christopher Boyd (Michelle) of Victoria Texas, 12 grandchildren, Joshua Boyd, Matthew Boyd, Jacob Boyd, Felicia Boyd-Thorp, Lindsay Hawes, Ryanne Hawes, Kristina Ellis, Walter Woods, Jessica Ross, Joseph Ross, David Ross, Eric Ross and 18 great grandchildren. He is also survived by his two sisters, Dolores Sugarman and Margaret Dossey, who both reside in CA.
After serving four years as a sergeant during the Korean Conflict, Don married Dolores Margaret Marino and raised four children. He retired from Dupont after many years of service as an electrical engineer. During his life and in partnership with his wife, he enjoyed cattle ranching in California and Texas.
Don radiated positivity and found the goodness in everything and everyone. He was always up for a challenge and lived life with gratitude. He will be missed for not only the love he spread, but the love of the spread — food! He ate every meal as if it was his last and never met a dessert he didn’t like.
A Celebratory Memorial Mass will be recited on Friday, February 25, 2022, at 10 a.m. at Our Lady of Victory Cathedral.
The family wishes to thank Dr. Ty Meyers and staff at the Hospice Center of Compassion. In lieu of flowers, the family asks donations be made to Hospice of South Texas.
