Donald Wayne Hand
RUNAWAY BAY — Runaway Bay~ Donald Wayne Hand, 78, went to be with our Lord on Sunday, January 16, 2022 in Decatur, Texas.
Service will be held to honor Donald at a later time.
Donald was born on September 27, 1943 to Alfred Roy and Iva Emma (Laxton) Hand in Victoria, Texas. He was retired from IBM Corporation after working many years in software support. Donald was united in marriage to Sandra Vermell Logan on August 15, 1970 in Houston, Texas. He was a member of the Moreno Valley Church of Christ. Donald was a beloved husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother, uncle and friend to many who will be missed by all that knew and loved him dearly.
He was preceded in death by his brothers, Alton Roy Hand, Glenn Ray Hand, Forrest Eugene Hand, and Richard Earl Hand.
Those left behind to cherish his memory are his wife of 51 years, Sandra Hand of Runaway Bay; his daughter, Sara Harris and husband Robert of Haslet; his son, Ben Hand and wife Kenzie of Canon City, Colorado; his six grandchildren, and 2 great-grandchildren; his sister, Edna Sue Novotny of Victoria; several nieces, nephews, numerous extended family members and a host of friends.
