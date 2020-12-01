Donald Webb Hathaway
VICTORIA — Donald Webb Hathaway went to be with the Lord November 26, 2020 at the age of 83. He was born in Victoria, Texas February 26, 1937 to the late Joe and Lillie Berryhill Hathaway.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother Clifford Hathaway and sisters Mary Johnson and Myrtle Roth.
He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Deon Hathaway; sons Devon (Jill) Hathaway and Kevin (Keysha) Hathaway; granddaughter Kalani Hathaway; sister Dorothy (Dave) West and numerous nieces and nephews.
Donald was a loving husband, father and grandfather. He was raised at the Brownson Home. He was a member of Baptist Temple Church, Victoria Archery Association and the Christian Motorcycle Association, where he had one time held the office of President.
The family will have a private memorial service. Those wishing to make memorial donations in his honor, may do so to their charity of choice.
Thoughts and memories may be shared online at www.gracefuneralhome.net.
Arrangements and services under the personal care of Grace Funeral Homes & Cemeteries.
