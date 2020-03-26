DONNA YVONNE BERGER BULVERDE - Donna Yvonne Strain Berger died peacefully on March 23, 2020 in San Antonio at the age of 74. She was born July 8, 1945 in Dallas County, Missouri to Don and Dottie Strain. She graduated from Cuero High School in 1963. She married Darryl James Berger in 1966 and over nine years, the couple welcomed three children into their home. Donna loved socializing, playing games and telling jokes. Laughter was always soon to follow when she was around. Donna is survived by her two daughters, Deborah Berger Bourland and her husband Tim Bourland of Victoria, Deanna Berger Greiner and her husband Steven Greiner of Bulverde; and her son, Darryl James Berger II and his wife Elizabeth "Buffi" Houston Berger of West Columbus; nine grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; five nieces and three nephews. She is preceded in death by her husband of 52 years, Darryl J. Berger; her parents Don and Dottie Strain of Lake McQueeny and her brother, Danny Strain of College Station. Due to current Public Health restrictions in place, there will not be a visitation nor funeral service scheduled. A celebration of her life will take place once restrictions are lifted. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the American Heart Association at donatenow.heart.org/. You may send condolences at www.freundfuneralhome.com. Freund Funeral Home, 361.275.2343
