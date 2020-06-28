DONNA DELANE THOMASTON - Donna DeLane, 67, of Thomaston passed away Wednesday, June 24, 2020. She was born April 28, 1953 in Birmingham, Alabama to the late Richard and Onie Mae Gardner. Donna married the love of her life, Michael, on October 7, 1978 in Victoria. She was a homemaker and loved spending time with her family. Donna is survived by her husband, Michael DeLane Sr. of Thomaston; daughter, Amy Stivers of Tomball; son, Michael DeLane Jr. of Thomaston; sisters, Deborah Lynn Bradford Hodgson of Trussville, Alabama and Belinda Carol Headley of Adamsville, Alabama; brother, John Bradford of Trussville, Alabama; and grandchildren, Devon and Dawson Butters of Tomball. She was preceded in death by her parents. Visitation will be Monday, June 29, 2020 at 9 am with a service to follow at 10 am at Freund Funeral Home with Pastor Terry Brown officiating. Interment will be at Thomaston Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the charity of donor's choice. You may sign the guestbook or send condolences at www.freundfuneralhome.com. Freund Funeral Home, 361-275-2343.
