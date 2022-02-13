Donna Gregg
SAN ANGELO — Donna Gregg, 74, of San Angelo passed away Tuesday, February 8, 2022 at home.
Memorial graveside services will be at a later date in Smithwick Cemetery in Burnet County. Cremation and arrangements are under the direction of Robert Massie Funeral Home.
Mrs. Gregg was born on September 16, 1947 in Burnet to Alton Ray and Juanita Maude Tucker Wilkes. Donna was raised in Bloomington and graduated from Bloomington High School in 1966. She married her soulmate, Bruce Gregg, on April 8, 1978 in Austin. Bruce’s job in the communication field took them to Show Low, Arizona in 1979 where they survived the first three months in a tent during monsoon season. In 1992 they returned to Texas and settled in San Angelo. Donna volunteered at San Angelo Community Medical Center for 22 years and managed the gift shop until her health would no longer permit.
She is preceded in death by her parents and an infant granddaughter, Britney Michelle Gregg.
Survivors include her husband of 43 years, Bruce Gregg; two daughters, Kimberley Utter and husband Bryan of Boerne and Lyn Hawkins and husband Kevin of Livingston; two sons, David Gregg of Florida and Larry Gregg and wife Darlene of Pearland; two brothers, William H. Wilkes and wife Vacia of Perkins, Oklahoma and Alton R. Wilkes, Jr. and wife Mary of Granbury; a sister-in-law, Alexa J. Ray and husband Robert of Edmund, Oklahoma; 12 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren.
