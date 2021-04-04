Donna Lee Hauboldt
VICTORIA — Donna Lee Hauboldt went to be with the Lord on March 27, 2021 at the age of 69. She was born September 19, 1951 in Gonzales, Texas to the late Louis and Marjorie Rumsey Lyssy. Visitation will be held Monday, April 5, 2021 from 6:00 - 8:00 pm with a rosary to be recited at 7:00 pm at Grace Funeral Home, 2401 Houston Highway, Victoria. Funeral Mass will be at 2:00 pm Tuesday, April 6, 2021 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church with interment to follow at Memorial Park Cemetery. Serving as pallbearers are Robert Kaiser, Mark Kirkpatrick, Ron Meyer, Jerry Stockbauer, Bruce Wickliffe, and Wren Wickliffe.
In addition to her parents, Donna was preceded in death by her sisters; Mary “Maudie” Wickliffe and Altha Maxey.
She is survived by her husband of 49 years, Randy Hauboldt; son, Christopher Hauboldt from Victoria, Texas; daughters, Amanda Hauboldt from Austin, Texas, Judith Welty from Meadows Place, Texas, and Crystal Kubenka and husband, Don from Hutto, Texas; grandchildren, Sydney and Jaxson; beloved nieces and nephews.
Donna was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother. She enjoyed working in her flower garden, reading, and serving as an active member of St. Mary’s Parish. She valued regular family gatherings and especially the holidays. Spending time together was most precious to her. She was a natural caregiver and looked after her parents and family. Donna made a lasting impression on the hearts of many and will truly be missed by all who loved her. May she rest in the peace and comfort of our Lord.
Memorial donations may be made to St. Mary’s Catholic Church or to a charity of the donor’s choice.
Thoughts and memories may be shared online at www.gracefuneralhome.net.
Arrangements and services under the personal care of Grace Funeral Homes & Cemeteries.
