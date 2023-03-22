Donna Lucille Boyett
POINT COMFORT — Donna Lucille Boyett of Point Comfort, TX joined her Lord and Savior on March 11, 2023. She was born to Willie Adair and Alice Light on September 11, 1951 in Victoria, TX and was 71 years old at the time of her passing. She was a longtime member of First Baptist Church of Port Lavaca, having lived there for most of her life, after graduating from Victoria High School in 1970. She will be forever remembered by those that knew her. She is survived by her husband of 40 years, Bruce Boyett of Point Comfort TX, her brother Thomas Adair of Cedar Creek TX, her daughters Amanda Boyett Eddings of Ada OK, Mary Boyett of College Station TX, her son Matthew Boyett of Austin TX, and her grandson Michael Greenlee of Ada OK.
She is preceded in death by her parents, her sisters Hazel and Carolyn, her brothers Boyce, Donald, and Danny and her daughter Elizabeth Boyett.
Burial will take place at Greenlawn Gardens in Port Lavaca.
