Donna Marie Tidwell
VICTORIA — It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Donna Marie Tidwell, who passed away on Friday, April 21, 2023 at the age of 65. Donna was born July 15, 1957 in Perryton, Texas to the late Murieldean “Dean” Marie Laxton and Donald Edward Laxton. She lived a fulfilling life and touched the hearts of many during her time on Earth.
Donna was an avid tennis player who loved the outdoors and was passionate about her family. She was a proud member of the Citizen Potawatomie Tribe in Shawnee, Oklahoma. She was known for her kind heart, generosity and willingness to help those in need. Donna was loved and respected by her family, friends and colleagues.
Donna was preceded in death by her father Donald Edward Laxton and her mother Murieldean Marie Laxton.
Donna is survived by her son Cody Tidwell; brother and sister-in-law, Lendell Laxton (Brenda); nephew, Bryan Laxton; great-nephew, Braylin Laxton; great-great-nephew, Parker Laxton; companion, Les Manning; and numerous relatives and friends. Donna’s presence will be deeply missed by everyone who knew her.
Visitation will be held Saturday, April 29, 2023 from 12PM to 2PM at Rosewood Funeral Chapel, followed by a celebration of life service at 2PM.
Rest in peace, Donna. You will always be remembered and cherished in our hearts.
Thoughts and memories may be shared at www.rosewoodfuneralchapel.com.

