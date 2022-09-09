DONNA PICK
PORT LAVACA — Donna Pick of Port Lavaca died Monday, Sept. 5th, 2022 following extended illness. She was born August 15th, 1951, in Indianapolis, Indiana. She was preceded in death by her parents, Lois (Scheckles) Sharp and Harrold Sharp, and her husband, Jay Pick. She was 71 years old.
She is survived by her children, Layne “JR” Box, Jason Box and his wife Erika, her grandchildren, Katy and Samuel Box, and her sisters, Terry Walls and husband Ronnie, and Peggy Shimandle, and many nieces and nephews. Her stepmother Bonnie Sharp and her in-laws Ray and Gloria Buchhorn. Stepchildren are William Pick, Melanie Day, Michelle Gwin, and grandson Dillan Pick.
She resided in Yoakum for many years and worked at the Yoakum Police Department, The Four Star Reporter, and the Palacios Beacon. Co-workers and friends shared she was a bright, shining individual who would go out of her way to help anyone.
She loved the beach and fostering pets, adopting several that were very special to her – Buddy, Harvey & Harley, Princess, and Little Bit. She treasured trips and time spent with best friends she considered sisters, Donna Hall, Georgia Breeding, Diana “Beep Beep” Stenberg, and Leidon Eames.
Friends and family said she would adopt anyone and everyone, keeping them in her life forever. She will be remembered for her accepting and welcoming nature, generous spirit, and for her tenacity in getting through hard times in life.
Her family has asked that in-lieu of flowers please make donations in her name to Hospice of South Texas Center of Compassion.
