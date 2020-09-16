Donna Shedd
VICTORIA — On September 12, 2020, Donna Morisak Shedd completed her battled against cancer and gained her angel’s wings. Donna was born and raised in Hallettsville, after school she moved to Victoria. Donna was a loving mother, wife and friend, but the role she cherished most of all was Grandmother to Colt. She loved her children tremendously, but Colt was the apple of her eye. If she wasn’t chasing him around the house, she was reading books with him or watching him play Little League sports. Donna loved being “Granny”. She retired after 37 years with O’Connor Braman, in retirement she would often say “I miss my girls at work”. On weekends you could find her at Goliad Market Days and Wimberley Market Days selling her goods, visiting with customers and other vendors. Donna was an avid reader and a baker. If anyone ever wanted anything baked all they had to do was ask, she was always more than happy to oblige. When her children were in school you would find her watching Amanda playing ball, or at the stock shows with Jeremy.
Donna is now in heaven where she is watching her father Julius Morisak playing dominoes, her Mother Lenora Greer Morisak with her aunts talking about making kolaches, Brother Joe Morisak talking about his roosters, Sister Mildred Hermes and husband Henry Hermes telling stories about their children and barbequing, and David “Black” Morisak, who is either looking for a dice game or trying to start one. All this while holding baby Cole Shedd in her loving arms. She is survived by daughter Amanda Shedd, son Jeremy Shedd, grandson Colt Shedd, husband John Williams and brother Gilbert Morisak. Donna’s candle went out way too soon and will be dearly missed, but has left everyone with lasting memories that they will treasure forever.
A rosary and graveside services will be held on Thursday, September 17, 2020 at 10 am at Memorial Park Cemetery.
Thoughts and memories may be shared at www.gracefuneralhome.net.
Arrangements entrusted to Grace Funeral Home.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.
Commented
- Letter: What I am voting for in November (30)
- Letter: Air Force veteran is neither a "sucker" nor "loser" (8)
- Guest column: Service to your country should be honored (7)
- 2 VISD staff members, 3 students test positive for COVID-19 during first week of in-person classes (4)
- Letter: Upcoming national election will determine our future (4)
- Letter: Mail-in ballots are vulnerable to voter fraud and rejection (3)
- Letter: Will we stand together? (14)
- Victoria commissioners approve new county purchasing policy with divided vote (3)
- Lavaca County's interim judge declines to endorse candidate to replace him (3)
- Yes,he said that (3)
Online Poll
Do you like being picked for jury duty?
You voted:
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.